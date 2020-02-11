STAR Flight takes pedestrian to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Del Valle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Del Valle Monday night was taken to the hospital via STAR Flight, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. to the 4200 block of Caldwell Lane near State Highway 71 — east of Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

The person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS.

KXAN will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

