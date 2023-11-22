Editor’s Note: The video at the top of this story shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — STAR Flight is responding to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in southwest Austin Wednesday afternoon.

Medics from Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash around 1:20 p.m. on W. U.S. Highway 290 at Circle Drive. That’s west of the Y at Oak Hill.

One adult was taken to Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries, ATCEMS said.

ATCEMS says to expect road closures in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.