‘Stand with Austin’ fund urging people to visit city’s bars and restaurants after SXSW canceled

AUSTIN (SXSW) — Mayor Adler and other city leaders are urging Austinites to stand with Austin and support the service and entertainment industries through a tough time.

Thousands of people were expected to visit Austin for SXSW, which was due to start on March 13, but the festival was canceled Friday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This is set to have a major impact on thousands of people working in Austin’s restaurant and bar scene at the industry’s busiest time of the year.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Travis County.

In a video posted on social media on Saturday, the mayor, Senator Kirk Watson and Judge Sarah Eckhardt encouraged people to Stand With Austin.

Without SXSW, some in our community could really feel the pinch. You can help. Go out to eat, drink & listen to live music. Support the artists, businesses, and working people who make Austin special. Want to do more? Contribute here: https://t.co/IWTo5ysWH1 #StandWithAustin pic.twitter.com/kGlMWH3HBb — Mayor Adler (@MayorAdler) March 7, 2020

As part of the campaign, the Austin Community Foundation has launched the Stand With Austin Fund. Donations will go to individuals and small businesses “most negatively impacted by the cancellation of SXSW and least able to recover on their own,” according to the website.

“We canceled South By this week, there are a lot of people that are hurting because of that,” Mayor Adler said.

“Now is the time that we should be going to restaurants, going to clubs, buying musicians’ merchandise, helping one another.”