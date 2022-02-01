Staff shortages ‘significantly’ delay UT Shuttle routes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin’s shuttle routes are experiencing significant delays Tuesday, according to Capital Metro.

The bus service said this is due to staffing shortages. Riders who need help planning alternate routes can use the CapMetro App or call the GO line at (512) 474-1200.

“Now Hiring Bus Drivers” sign for Austin ISD

CapMetro isn’t the only service experiencing a shortage in bus drivers. School districts across Central Texas have been dealing with the same issues due to COVID-19.

In early January, the Hutto Independent School District canceled all regular bus routes due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 absences.

The Austin Independent School District late last month held a job fair to search for more transportation workers. The district said at the time it needed about 50 more drivers to operate comfortably.

The district offers $17 an hour for bus drivers with a $400 hiring stipend.

Other UT Shuttle routes impacted

Construction near the UT campus has also impacted UT Shuttle service, CapMetro said, and adjustments will be in place until at least the late summer/early fall. The following routes are affected: