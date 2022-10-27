AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is preparing for what is expected to be the largest women’s professional sporting event in the city’s history.

With the first serve of the inaugural ATX Open set to take place in four months, event organizers with the DropShot Tournament Series unveiled renderings of the stadium for the Women’s Tennis Association’s ATX Open inaugural 250 Tour tournament on Thursday.

ATX Open stadium rendering (Courtesy: DropShot Tournament Series)

The stadium will seat 1,500 people at the Westwood Country Club near downtown Austin for the tournament, which will be held Feb. 27 to March 5 next year.

The ATX Open will be the first Hologic WTA Tour tournament contested in the United States during the upcoming 2023 season. The rendering’s reveal comes as the Tour prepares to close its 2022 campaign in Texas next week with the WTA Finals at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

“After nearly a decade without top-level professional women’s tennis in our state, it is wonderful to have the WTA Tour returning to Texas twice in four months,” said Christo Van Rensburg, DropShot Series Tournament Director. “We are thrilled to be able to show how Westwood Country Club will become one of only 50 venues in the world to host a WTA Tour tournament.”

The ATX Open will feature top players from across the U.S. and around the world, according to a press release about the tournament. As a WTA 250 event, it will feature a 32-player singles draw as well as a 16-team doubles field. The first player to commit to playing the ATX Open is American Danielle Collins, the 2022 Australian Open finalist.

The 2023 ATX Open will feature two daily sessions – one during the day and one in the evening – Monday, Feb. 27 through Saturday, March 4. The tournament concludes with the singles and doubles finals on Sunday, March 5.

Tickets for single-session seating start at $20 for the opening rounds, and $75 for the final round. Full series packages start at $450.

ATX Open tickets and packages are available now and can be purchased online.