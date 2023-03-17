AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cats at Austin Pets Alive! are dressed in green for Saint Patrick’s Day, in hopes it will bring them good luck to get adopted, the shelter said.

Cats like Semicolon, Joe and Juan Derful dressed in green scarves and other accessories.

Cats at Austin Pets Alive! are wearing green for Saint Patrick’s Day, hoping it’ll bring them luck to get adopted. (Photo courtesy: APA!)

The shelter adopted out more than 993 cats so far this year, and it’s hoping St. Patrick’s Day will bring luck to help the shelter cross the 1,000 threshold.

There are more than 55 cats available for adoption at the shelter right now.

Visit APA!’s website for adoption and fee information.