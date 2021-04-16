St. Elmo Arts Residency offers unique experience for artists

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin and the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center are offering a unique experience for a budding artist.

The St. Elmo Arts Residency offers one fellowship each academic year to a newly-minted MFA graduate in painting, drawing, print, photo, sculpture or multimedia. It’s done in part with UT’s Department of Art and Art History.

“Through this fellowship, we are able to really take advantage of a new artist who is just starting their professional practice a lot of times and give them some space both literally and figuratively,” said Dawn Hewitt, co-chair of the St. Elmo Artist and Resident Program.

The program is 9 1/2 months and the participant receives a $30,000 stipend, as well as a place to live in the St. Elmo district in south Austin. On top of that, the home has an art studio on-site.

“We get applications all across the country and so one of the great privileges from our end is we get to see all of these top applicants across the country,” said Eric McMaster, co-chair St. Elmo Committee.

The fellow chosen will have to teach one class per semester at UT, and put on one workshop each semester at the wildflower center.

The artist will also have a solo exhibit on display at the wildflower center.

The deadline to submit applications is Friday. The university’s website lists all requirements and responsibilities.