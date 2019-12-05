St. Edward’s students spark sexual harassment campaign after accusations of repeated abuse

AUSTIN (KXAN) — St. Edwards University, under fire by students for allegedly favoring an upperclassmen accused of repeated sexual assault, will host an open discussion on Thursday to ease concerns and address university initiatives.

KXAN will not be reporting the name of the accused student since there are no pending criminal charges against him and he does not have a criminal history.

Students have used the hashtag #YourMoveSEU to express their anger with school administration for using photos of the alleged abuser in their marketing campaign.

A letter written by the Student Government Association said they will now consider a “conduct release form” which ensures the students being used in advertising materials are in good standing with the university.

A spokesperson for the university said students can report sexual harassment o university police, the Austin Police Department or to the dean of students.

In the case of the accused student, the spokesperson said there were no reports made to university police and any reports made to the dean are protected.

Thursday’s meeting will include the Vice President of Student Affairs and Title IX Coordinator Dr. Lisa Kirkpatrick, the Dean of Students Steven Pinkenburg, University Police Commander Homer Huerta and a Health and Counseling Coordinator.

The discussion will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is open for all students to attend.