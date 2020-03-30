St. Edward’s offers undergrad students pass/no pass option for spring semester

AUSTIN (KXAN) — St. Edward’s University undergraduate students will have options when it comes to grades as classes remotely resume Monday, March 30.

This weekend, the private university announced it’s dropping its restrictions for pass/no pass grades during the 2020 Spring semester, allowing students to request one or more courses be graded on the pass/no pass scale.

Normally, the university’s pass/no pass policy requires students to have a Junior classification (60+ earned credit hours) and the policy is restricted to a limited number of courses.

Students will have the option to select any course they want to take pass/no pass without academic penalty for this semester. All courses with a “D” letter grade or better will be converted to “Pass” by the Office of the Registrar.

Many colleges and universities are making the move to pass/fail grades to help students avoid being disadvantaged on their transcripts due to the unexpected circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.

Undergrads at St. Edward’s have until April 20 to decide how many classes they want to designate. The university has provided an online form for requests.

The University of Texas announced a similar expansion for the Spring semester. Undergrad students will have the option of taking all classes on a pass or fail basis. Graduate students can do a credit or no credit option.