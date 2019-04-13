St. Edward's student groped in private dorm elevator
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A student at St. Edward's University reported being groped by a stranger in his private dorm Thursday evening, according to campus police.
The incident took place around 7:45 p.m. at Johnson Hall, an upperclassman dorm on campus. The victim told officers he and the suspect were riding the elevator when the suspect groped him.
Both exited the elevator on the fourth floor. The University's police officers conducted a search of the entire building and did not find the suspect on the premises.
UPD asks that anyone with information surrounding this incident call the Department at (512) 448-8444 or email campus.safety@stedwards.edu
