St. David’s Healthcare welcomed the first baby of 2022 to be born into its hospital network just after midnight New Year’s Day. (Courtesy: HeartProductions)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One Austin family had extra to celebrate this New Year’s, celebrating the birth of their baby boy — and the first baby to be born in the St. David’s Healthcare system in 2022.

St. David’s commemorated the first birth in its healthcare network this year at St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas, with baby Jeremiah born at 12:09 a.m. New Year’s Day. Mother Desiree Gillespe welcomed Jeremiah, who rang in at seven pounds, eight ounces.