AUSTIN (KXAN) — St. David’s Medical Center ranked the No. 1 among the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals in a list published by Fortune.

The annual list — evaluated by researchers at Merative — ranks the hospitals based on clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health. This is the 13th year that St. David’s has been recognized as one of the 100 Top Hospitals, but it is the first time they have ranked first on the list.

“This is a significant achievement that starts with the commitment of our staff to the patients they care for,” Todd Steward, chief executive officer of St. David’s Medical Center, said in a statement.

Among the 20 Texas hospitals that appear on the list, St. David’s is the only one located in Austin.

Merative used data on survival rates, patient complications, healthcare associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughout in emergency departments, inpatient expenses, profitability and ratings from patients to determine the rankings.

“In making this announcement, Merative researchers noted that top-ranked hospitals tend to have several key characteristics, including a mature culture (and a commitment to maintaining it), nursing excellence, deeply committed leadership, quality-focused hospital boards, an embrace of data and innovative technology (used in a practical manner), and local autonomy within health systems,” Steward said.

St. David’s was also ranked No. 8 in the state by U.S. News earlier this year.