St. David’s Medical Center in central Austin hosts petting zoo on May 15. (Courtesy: St. David’s Medical Center)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – St. David’s Medical Center in central Austin gave hospital nurses and staff a break Monday with a petting zoo.

The hospital had 14 animals on site for employees to interact with so they could relax during their day.

According to St. David’s, the animals included rabbits, turtles, lizards and chicks.

Nurses and staff take part in petting zoo at St. David's Medical Center in central Austin. (Courtesy: St. David's Medical Center)

St. David’s Medical Center said it hosted the zoo in honor of National Nurses Month.

According to the hospital, the “American Nurses Association recognizes National Nurses Month every May to celebrate nurses and the exceptional care they provide to our communities.”