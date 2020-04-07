St. David’s HealthCare launches HeroCare to recognize health care workers during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, St. David’s HealthCare launched a community-wide appreciation campaign called HeroCare, which honors health care workers who are working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you’d like to participate, St. David’s HealthCare has created posters — in English and Spanish — that you can download and post on your windows. Residents are also encouraged to string lights in the shape of a heart on their homes and/or businesses as another way to show appreciation.

FULL COVERAGE: The latest coronavirus news in Austin, Texas, the United States and the world

“Many in our community have asked what they can do to help or show support to the selfless women and men in our hospitals who are caring for patients every day during this pandemic,” David Huffstutler, president and chief executive officer of St. David’s said. “Through this HeroCare campaign, we have identified ways for the

people of central Texas to salute these healthcare heroes from our homes, yards, cars and businesses. They protect us with healthcare, and we’ll thank them with HeroCare.”

To participate, click here to download a HeroCare poster or learn more about other ways to show support for healthcare workers.