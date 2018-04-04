St. David’s HealthCare acquires Austin Diagnostic Clinic

St. David’s HealthCare acquired The Austin Diagnostic Clinic on April 1. It will keep its name, but all nine of its locations, its 154 physicians and providers, and 700 employees will become part of St. David’s.

A newly created board of directors, governed by physicians from ADC and St. David’s HealthCare, will oversee ADC’s operations.

“In order for us to continue providing care to our growing community, we felt that alignment with another entity was critical,” Dr. Ghassan Salman, chief executive officer of ADC, said.

ADC’s main clinic is located inside St. David’s North Austin Medical Center. It has the largest number of specialties and providers housed within the hospital. Additional clinic locations include Cedar Park, Round Rock, Westlake, Steiner Ranch and Circle C in Southwest Austin, with nephrology locations in Georgetown, Kyle, Lockhart, Bastrop, San Marcos, Marble Falls and Luling.