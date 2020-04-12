St. David’s employee builds headbands to give co-workers extra support

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An employee at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center is busy making headbands on his 3D printer to provide a little extra comfort to his fellow health care workers.

The headband, labeled with an inspirational message “Hero at work”, was designed to keep masks and personal protective equipment in place while also relieving the pressure on the ears.

A lead patient care technician at Saint David’s, Von Jose, designed the headband in hopes of adding extra support for personnel working on the frontline of the pandemic.

“I see the things they are going through, so if we can support our nurses…we can support our healthcare providers they can do a better job if they are comfortable,” Jose said.

Jose hopes to print 200 of these headbands by Monday.

