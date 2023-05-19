AUSTIN (KXAN) — A major race returns to Circuit of the Americas this weekend, as the Fanatec GT World Challenge America will take place on the track.

Along with sports car racing, the three-day festival of speed is offering engaging activities for fans of all ages.

Children aged 12 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Thus far, over 10,000 tickets have been sold.

Throughout this weekend, over 140 cars will race around the track, representing brands such as Aston Martin, Mercedes, Porsche, Toyota and Nissan to name a few.

Unlike other racing events at COTA, this event is relatively open and accessible for those that attend.

“With a general admission ticket, you’re able to enter into the paddock,” COTA vice president of motorsports Reid Atherton said. “You’re able to see the drivers, cars and all the team members up close.”

The venue will also host a sensory-friendly pit lane walk.

One of the race car drivers, Kyle Loh — who’s overcome the challenges of autism — will host a debrief on Sunday, prior to the grid walk. He’ll share his experience and discuss the many sensory stimulates racing provides.

Atherton added that COTA has partnered with a few local nonprofits to provide a sensory-free experience.

“We’ll provide them a suite and offer an understanding of the sounds, sights and smells of the track,” he said.

To promote education, some kids and families will get a behind-the-scenes tour of the venue. They’ll be able to talk with the drivers and race car engineers, learning all about the different aspects of racing.

Some very special guests will have the opportunity of a lifetime, getting to hop inside one of the race cars for a ‘hot lap’ around the track.

SRO Motorsports Group — which puts on this weekend’s event — is an international sporting organization that runs racing events across the globe. The based in Europe that recently named Austin as its American headquarters.

SRO Motorsports America CEO Greg Gill says they recently named Austin as their American headquarters.

“We’re located around the world, but Austin was an easy pick,” he said. “When you look at the blend of technology and car companies, it was an easy decision to make Austin our center for American racing.

COTA’s gates open at 7:30 a.m. every day this weekend and to purchase tickets, you can click here.