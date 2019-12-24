Sports association fundraiser nets $2,200, other gifts for Broussard family

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parents with the Oak Hill Youth Sports Association organized a fundraiser for the family of Heidi Broussard, and the group came through in a big way just before Christmas.

Broussard, of Austin, went missing Dec. 12 and was found dead in the trunk of a car Thursday by a home in Jersey Village, near Houston.

Oak Hill Youth Sports Association effort raised $2,200 for Broussard’s family, and the fundraiser received donations like diapers, wipes and gift cards for the kids.

“In the middle of grief and heartache, people are there for one another. So all we can do to make an impact on someone’s life, especially a little boy, that’s what we are going to do,” organizer Julie Jensen said.

Jensen’s son plays baseball with Broussard’s son in the association, and Jensen told KXAN that she always saw Heidi and Shane Carey in the stands cheering the kids on.

“I don’t think they missed a single game. They were always there,” Jensen told KXAN. “Even with a big, ol’ pregnant belly, she was there in her chair, cheering them on.”

To donate, use the Venmo username @JulezA or PayPal julezajensen@gmail.com.