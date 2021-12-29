Spoon cancels NYE show at ACL Live due to COVID-19 concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The ACL Live New Year’s Eve show featuring Spoon has been canceled.

ACL officials made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter. Spoon, the Austin-based rock band and headlining act, issued a letter that said the show is canceled due to “COVID cases amongst artists on the bill as well as the extremely sharp rise in COVID cases in the Austin community.”

“We hate it,” the band’s letter continued. “We all needed this show on multiple levels and we wanted nothing more than to celebrate the end of this year with you.”

The John Doe Folk Trio and Sweet Spirit were also slated to perform. Spoon says the band feels bad considering people from outside Austin planned on going to the show.

UPDATE: New Year's Eve at ACL Live on 12/31/21 has been cancelled. More information available here: https://t.co/qx4mfKywEn https://t.co/VxRqlyerGL — ACL Live (@acllive) December 29, 2021

“We realize that many of you were planning to travel to Austin for this gig and we’re especially sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause,” the letter said. “Thank you to all for buying tickets in the first place and for planning to spend your New Year Eve with us.”

Those with tickets will be emailed with refund options. Spoon’s letter ended with a hopeful tone, and the band pledged to have shows in the spring.

“Here’s hoping that there will be some calm and lots of shows in the not-so-distant future,” it said. “We’re working on setting up dates for later spring right now. We love y’all. Be safe out there.”