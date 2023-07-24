AUSTIN (KXAN) — An unknown issue has kept the splash pad at Pease Park turned off for the majority of the summer season, according to the interim CEO of the Pease Park Conservancy.

A controller that monitors the water quality at the splash pad is falsely reading the water pH and the ORP (oxidation reduction potential), which is then automatically shutting off the splash pad. The park has tried replacing the controller, probes that monitor the water, and the problem is still happening.

“As much fun as splash pads are, we have to ensure that the water quality is safe at all times. Until we can diagnose and figure out what the issue is with the controller, the reality is we can’t ensure the water is safe,” Chuck Smith, the interim CEO of the Pease Park Conservancy, said.

State regulations for splash pads

Splash pads must follow rules in order to ensure the water is safe for children. A splash pad system must have a controller that constantly monitors the water quality, automatically adds chemicals to balance the water quality, and shut down the system if the water level gets out of range.

The splash pad at Pease Park reopened in May for the summer season but soon started having issues. It would shut down the splash pad, even though workers at the park measured the pH of the water and saw it was in range, Smith said.

What happens next?

A team of engineers will visit the park this week to check on the issue. Right now Smith said the problem may be an electrical issue within the system. It’s unknown how much the issue will cost and when the splash pad will reopen.

For the time being, a sprinkler is being used in place of the splash pad.