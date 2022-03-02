Spirit to offer 1st Austin to Monterrey nonstop flight

A Spirit airlines plane is seen at the Las Vegas International Airport (LAS) gate on August 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting in June, Spirit Airlines will expand its flight options to Mexico from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Spirit announced Wednesday they will offer a nonstop flight from AUS to Monterrey, Mexico starting June 22. The airline will also offer a nonstop flight from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

Spirit said it’s the only nonstop flight available from Austin to the inland town in northwestern Mexico, famous for being the original home of sparkling mineral water Topo Chico.

Frontier Airlines announced it purchased Spirit earlier in February in a deal valued at $6.6 billion. The two discount airlines said, “that the transaction will provide more low-cost fares for more travelers to destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean.”