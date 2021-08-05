Spirit cancelations continue to impact Austin

A Spirit airlines plane is seen at the Las Vegas International Airport (LAS) gate on August 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The travel troubles continue for Spirit Airlines passengers.

The budget airline blames “operational challenges” for widespread disruptions and cancelations. The union representing flight attendants says bad weather, staffing and technology problems are at fault.

Since last weekend, there has reportedly been more than 1,700 scrapped flights including more than 420 on Thursday, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

“The email literally said, ‘We have important information to provide you. Your flight is canceled,'” said bride-to-be Samantha Armino, who was forced to rebook flights for her bachelorette party, which she booked six months ago. “We didn’t receive an, ‘I’m sorry.’ We didn’t receive a ‘thank you.’ It was cold, and it was random.”

Armino’s flight was supposed to leave New Jersey around 11 a.m. but was canceled shortly after midnight with no explanation, she said shortly after arriving in Austin.

“I was devastated,” said Armino. “I had been riddled with anxiety all morning. I maxed out my credit, because I booked all 12 girls on my credit to make sure we could all stay together. It’s affected me mentally and financially and, you know, spiritually. This is supposed to be a fun and exciting time for me and the morning was rough.”

Spirit canceled 32 flights in and out of Austin-Bergstrom International since Sunday, airport officials said, including 11 on Thursday.