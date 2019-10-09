Spirit Airlines adds flights out of Austin airport

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Spirit Airlines is the Austin airport’s ascendent budget carrier — and it’s making moves to add to that momentum.

Spirit announced Oct. 9 it would start flying nonstop in early 2020 from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Nashville, the Tennessee capital; Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey; and Cancun, Mexico.

That will give Spirit 13 nonstop routes to and from Austin. The airline in February launched eight routes out of ABIA and added two more in May, although all Spirit destinations from Austin are served by at least one other carrier.

