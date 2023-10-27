Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN Live’s top morning headlines for Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Art Deco building left standing from the old Seaholm Power Plant in downtown Austin will be turned into a “spellbinding experience” this weekend.

The park around what was the pump house for the old power plant, the Seaholm intake facility, will host a spooky family-friendly experience with its first-ever “Trail or Treat” Halloween party.

“We just like bringing more and more opportunities for the community to come out and really come together, that kind of magic potion for community bonding,” Trail Conservancy Chief Operating Officer Hanna Cofer said.

On Saturday, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., more than a dozen local vendors will take over the space with candy and games for trick-or-treaters.

There is a costume contest for kids and pets along with tarot card readings, just for the pets.

Cofer hopes the event serves as a reminder of how the Trail Conservancy is hoping to bring a vibrant energy to the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike trail and the parkland of the old power plant.

“We’re not only the stewards of the trail but we’re here to listen and bring more to the table for them. We want to hear what people want, what people like about events like this and what else they would want to see,” Cofer said.