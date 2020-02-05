Speculation flies after tech entrepreneur Elon Musk changes Twitter bio location to Austin

FILE- In this March 14, 2019, file photo Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla’s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the electric car pioneer plans to build a new factory near Berlin. News agency dpa reported that Musk made the announcement during a prizegiving ceremony in the German capital Tuesday evening. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Engineer and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is causing the rumor mill to churn Wednesday after it was noticed that the location for his Twitter account was changed to Austin.

Musk’s company, Tesla, is based in Palo Alto, California. Musk is known to frequently change his social media bios to mimic his real-world decisions. For example, he changed his Twitter name to “Treelon” and his profile picture to a photo of a forest after he pledged to donate $1 million worth of trees to a YouTuber’s tree-planting campaign.

The Twitter bio change happened around the same time he tweeted a cryptic poll with the caption, “Giga Texas?” Many speculate that Musk is hinting he plans to build another Tesla Gigafactory in Central Texas.

Giga Texas? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2020

The Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada where electric motors, battery packs and energy storage products are produced is touted as the largest building in the world and powered entirely by renewable energy sources.

Musk also replied to one of his own tweets about Tesla exploring artificial intelligence in cars. He said his company was looking for world-class chip designers to join their team in Palo Alto and Austin.

We are (obviously) also looking for world-class chip designers to join our team, based in both Palo Alto & Austin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2020

Speculation aside, Tesla has a rocky history with the Lone Star State. Texas is one of few states to not allow the direct sale of Tesla vehicles.

In 2019, Senate Bill 1415 was introduced and many feared it would stop Tesla owners from accessing service centers for their vehicles in the state. State Senator Kelly Hancock described the concerns as “unfounded,” stating that the bill would not have impacted Tesla service centers because the bill only applied to licensed franchise dealers and dealerships – not service centers.

KXAN has reached out to Tesla asking about any future plans for Texas. The company has yet to respond.