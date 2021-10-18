Spectrum internet outage in north Austin caused by vandalism

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Spectrum internet outage near the Domain in north Austin Monday was the result of vandalism, according to the internet provider.

Spectrum says vandals damaged the fiber optic line that serves the area near Gracy Farms Lane.

The company says it is aware of the problem and is working to restore internet within an hour.

One Reddit post made around 7:30 a.m. reports the outage in the 78758 zip code, which is the area between Parmer Lane and U.S. Highway 183.

To check Spectrum’s outage map or report an outage, visit the company’s website online.