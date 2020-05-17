Special parade held to honor Austin woman’s 101st birthday

by: KXAN Staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop one Austin woman from celebrating a big birthday Saturday.

Audrey Yates turned 101 years young and to honor that milestone, her family held a parade.

Friends, family and even a fire truck rolled down the street, honking horns and holding signs to honor Yates’ life.

When asked about the most memorable moments of her life, Yates said while she has had many experiences, this birthday may be among the best.

“That’s hard, I have done a lot of things in my lifetime and there have been quite a few that were mentionable but probably the bestest is today,” said Yates.

