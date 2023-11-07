AUSTIN (KXAN) — A concert to celebrate Austin High School’s orchestra director will happen Tuesday after an accidental fire at an AHS orchestra concert in October.

The concert will celebrate “the Austin High Orchestras and the unwavering commitment and artistic leadership of our director, Ana Maria Solís-Herrera,” according to the Austin High Orchestra Boosters Club.

The “Waltz of the Wicked” concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the AISD Performing Arts Center. AHS orchestras and special ensembles will perform, as well as AHS alum and other Austin musicians.

There will also be a silent auction. Organizers suggest a $10 donation.

On Oct. 21, three people were burned outside Austin High School in the concessions area for the Monster Concert. Austin Fire Department said the fire was caused by an “accidental flash fire from gasoline.”

Two of those injured include the family of orchestra director Ana Maria Solís-Herrera. The third person hurt is the father of two orchestra students, according to the school on social media.

A GoFundMe and Meal Train were set up to help the families of the burn victims.