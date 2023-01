AUSTIN (KXAN) — A garage was destroyed in a fire caused by a space heater early Tuesday morning.

The Austin Fire Department tweeted at 4:25 a.m. that a detached garage on Colfax Drive was fully on fire.

AFD said the fire was out at 4:52 a.m. and it was confined to the garage. The fire did not affect the house.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental because a space heater was too close to combustible materials, AFD said.