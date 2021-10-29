Southwest Austin home the site of an out-of-this-world Halloween display

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This year, one Austin man is going all out for Halloween.

Bud Hasert’s home is located in southwest Austin, and his decorations there have a UFO and alien theme.

The home usually follows a theme for the holiday. Last year, it was a pirate ship, which even had a candy cannon to make it safer to hand out treats during the pandemic.

This year, Hasert said he let his son take charge of the design.

“He’s been a tough client, but he seems happy and I think it’s gonna be a really fun weekend,” Hasert said.