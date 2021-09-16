Southwest Airlines to bring more air service to AUS beginning in March 2022

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re looking to book a vacation soon, you’re in luck if you fly with Southwest Airlines.

The airline announced an increase in flights per day out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport starting in March 2022, increasing its flights per day by more than 20. It will offer nonstop service between the Capital City and 46 destinations on up to 105 departures per day.

“With today’s major investment, we’ve designed a schedule specifically focused on bringing key nonstop routes and adding additional frequencies on already served routes for Austin’s business and leisure travelers,” said Dave Harvey, Southwest’s vice president of southwest business and the airline’s executive ambassador to Austin in a press release. “We thank our customers for the more than 44 years of success from the capital city and we look forward to welcoming more central Texans onboard our new flights in the coming months.”

The airline plans to add nonstop service from Austin to nine new and returning destinations, including new daily nonstop service to Amarillo (AMA), Charleston (CHS), Columbus (CMH), Midland (MAF) and Ontario (ONT), as well as service to Puerto Vallarta (PVR), starting on March 10.

Seasonal weekly service to Panama City (ECP), Sarasota/Bradenton (SRQ), and Destin/Fort Walton Beach (VPS) will also begin on March 12.