Southwest Airlines having nationwide problems causing cancelations, delays — again

The scene at the Austin airport as Southwest Airlines said Tuesday it was experiencing nationwide “system issues” that have caused planes to be grounded in some areas of the country (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Southwest Airlines said Tuesday it was experiencing nationwide “system issues” that have caused planes to be grounded in some areas of the country, and it’s the second time in the past 24 hours the airline has experienced problems.

The airline tweeted out a message at 1 p.m. saying it was aware of the problem and it was working as quickly as it could to fix it. On Monday, the airline said a “technical issue” with its third-party weather data provider prompted a brief grounding. It isn’t clear if today’s problems are related to Monday’s.

We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve. We will share more info soon. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021

The Federal Aviation Administration also issued a statement Tuesday on behalf of Southwest, saying, “The FAA issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at the request of Southwest Airlines while the company resolved a reservation computer issue. Please contact the airline for further details.”

The FAA issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at the request of Southwest Airlines while the company resolved a reservation computer issue. Please contact the airline for further details. pic.twitter.com/g5sJxDdiIC — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 15, 2021

At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, impacts of Southwest’s problems weren’t “too significant,” spokesperson Bryce Dubee said. He said while there was some impact, five cancelations and 11 delays (all about an hour), he said ticket staff was able to adjust and print tickets manually.

According to the airport’s online flight board, Southwest Airlines flight 418 to Amarillo and Dallas-Love is canceled, along with flight 1747 to Houston.

Dubee said if you have a Southwest Airlines flight, call the airport to check the status at 512-530-2242.