Southwest Airlines adding new flights from AUS, resuming seasonal Florida trips

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travelers out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will have more options to get out of town on Southwest Airlines starting Thursday.

Five new routes will take off from AUS on Thursday. They will fly to:

  • Amarillo
  • Charleston, S.C.
  • Columbus, Ohio
  • Midland/Odessa
  • Ontario, Calif.

Southwest plans to resume three seasonal routes on Saturday, as well as start a new weekly service to popular vacation destination Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The seasonal flights, also weekly, will fly to:

  • Panama City, Fla.
  • Sarasota/Bradenton, Fla.
  • Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

“As we celebrate 45 years of serving Austin, we’re grateful for the community’s support for Southwest’s low fares, famous Hospitality, and allowing us to serve the region with the most service to the most destinations nonstop from the heart of Texas,” said Dave Harvey, VP of Southwest business.

