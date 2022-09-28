Austin fire crews respond to fire on El Mirando Street on Sept. 28, 2022. (@AustinFireInfo via Twitter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire crews said an adult and two children have to find another place to stay after a house fire just before midnight Tuesday night in southeast Austin.

Austin Fire said crews were called to the 6300 block of El Mirando St. at 11:55 p.m.

Austin Fire Info tweeted at 12:35 a.m. crews had the fire under control.

AFD said no one was hurt, and the cause was under investigation.

AFD said the fire destroyed an outbuilding and damaged a two-story home.

The three people inside were able to make it outside safely, according to AFD.