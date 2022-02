A home on Burleson Road in east Austin caught fire Tuesday, AFD said. No one was home during the fire. (Courtesy AFD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A home that’s attached to a tire shop in southeast Austin caught fire Tuesday, the Austin Fire Department said.

A tweet from AFD at 12:48 p.m. showed burn marks on the home that’s connected to Luis’s Express Tire Shop, located at 5708 Burleson Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the tweet said crews saw “flames showing out windows.”

The fire is under control, and AFD said no one was home at the time of the fire.