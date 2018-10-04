Southeast Austin gas line break leads to evacuation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police lights. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A large gas line break in southeast Austin has led to an evacuation of the area around Felix Avenue and Vargas Road, just east of Montopolis Drive.

The Austin Fire Department says a 6-inch gas line was hit and firefighters evacuated eight residents from three homes in the area.

Felix Avenue is closed from Vargas Road to Montopolis Drive, Austin police said.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.