AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire in southeast Austin is under control after a shed caught fire and moved to a home Tuesday morning, the Austin Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 7:45 a.m. at the corner of Ponca Street and Thrasher Lane, according to AFD.





Photo: Austin Fire Info

Photo: Austin Fire Info

AFD said the home was vacant and under renovation. No other nearby homes were evacuated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.