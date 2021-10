AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire that started at a furniture refurbishing store in southeast Austin Monday afternoon caused around $250,000 in damage, according to the Austin Fire Department.

The fire in the 5200 block of Burleson Road caused $200,000 in damage to the structure and $50,000 in damage to contents inside of the building, AFD says.

AFD says a “spontaneous combustion of oily rags” in a trash container started the fire in the building that houses around 20 businesses.