Southeast Austin community mourns the passing of beloved crossing guard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Mendez Middle School community in Southeast Austin is mourning the loss of one of their beloved crossing guards.

It is with great sorrow that I let the community of Dove Springs and our Mendez Families know that Mr. Richard Tuttle, our Mendez Crossing guard at Palo Blanco/Pleasant Valley, has passed away. RIP…prayers to his wife and family. pic.twitter.com/Sw6BlLlDv3 — Consuelo Mendez MS (@MendezMiddleSch) November 2, 2019

Richard Tuttle passed away last week at 78. He worked both the morning and afternoon shifts at the school for the past 15 years. There’s now a growing memorial at his crosswalk complete with balloons, candles, flowers and messages.

“I actually went to the corner with him had a small conversation with him trying to figure out why he does what he does and he said well why wouldn’t I,” said Mendez Middle School Principal Joanna Rowley. “You couldn’t pass by that corner without him waving at you and saying hello.”

A memorial for Richard Tuttle on the corner where he worked

Rowley says the school is working on a formal way to honor Tuttle.