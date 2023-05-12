AUSTIN (KXAN) – An Austin charter school said Friday it would operate on a normal schedule after it informed parents on Thursday of a letter threatening harm to the campus on Monday, May 15.

According to officials at Wayside: Sci-Tech Middle School, they contacted Austin Police about the threatening letter and “the investigation determined where the threat originated and the individual was taken into custody.”

Wayside told parents in the letter there was “no longer an active threat to the STMS school community at this time.”

The campus said it would increase security as a precaution and counselors would be available Friday to support scholars, staff and families who need it.

Wayside: Sci-Tech Middle School is in southeast Austin, located on the northeast corner of Interstate 35 and William Cannon.