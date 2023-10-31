AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s showtime!

Trick-or-treaters in southeast Austin are in for a thrill as the city’s beloved “Beetlejuice” house returns for Halloween.

For about five years now, Jessica Martinez and Edward Murray have brought the Tim Burton classic to life with their annual Halloween display.

Trick-or-treaters in southeast Austin are in for a thrill as the city’s beloved “Beetlejuice” house returns for Halloween. (KXAN Photo/Emma Oertling)

And their love for the film extends beyond the annual decorations, with the couple previously telling KXAN they’ve donned “Beetlejuice” character costumes at Comic-Con for several years.

But it’s about more than just the love for the visuals and zaniness of Burton’s vision. Martinez told KXAN this year they’ll host a fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Resource Center — and the motivation behind that is personal for her.

“My grandmother lost her battle with breast cancer years ago so raising money and awareness every October is important to me,” she told KXAN. “Halloween was a favorite holiday of hers and now mine. I loved my grandma’s Halloween displays and I would hope if she was here today she would love mine.”

The Beetlejuice display is located in the McKinney Heights neighborhood near McKinney Falls in southeast Austin. It’s located just south of East William Cannon Drive and the Onion Creek greenbelt.