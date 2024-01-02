Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Closures are expected along a southbound portion of MoPac Expressway later this week, the Central Texas Mobility Authority shared in a social media post Tuesday.

Beginning Thursday, southbound MoPac will be closed between Barton Skyway and Loop 360 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. CTRMA officials said drivers will be detoured onto the frontage road using the Barton Skyway exit and will then continue through the intersections at Barton Skyway and Loop 360, per a project update.

Barton Skyway Ramp Relief project map (Courtesy: Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority)

During the closure, crews will reconfigure the traffic pattern before the main lanes reopen Friday. Entrance ramps from both Barton Skyway and Bee Cave Road will lead to a new through lane, “and drivers entering from Barton Skyway will have more space to accelerate before merging onto MoPac,” the update said.

The left lane will be shifted into an exit-only lane to southbound Loop 360 and Capital of Texas Highway. CTRMA officials encouraged drivers to proceed with caution in the area as drivers learn the new configuration.

Once completed, the project will include a southbound auxiliary lane from Barton Skyway to Loop 360, an acceleration lane for the southbound Barton Skyway entrance ramp, three through-traffic lanes at Loop 360 and a dedicated left lane exit ramp for southbound Loop 360.

The project has an estimated cost of $10 million an expected completion date in late 2024. More project details are available online.