Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police investigate a deadly crash on southbound I-35 on Oct. 3, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police investigate a deadly crash on southbound I-35 on Oct. 3, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the crash as occurring on the northbound lanes.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A deadly crash involving a tractor trailer shut down the southbound lower deck of Interstate 35 early Wednesday morning. One person was killed. Pre-planned TxDOT construction had already shut down the upper deck for paving.

The crash caused significant delays overnight, backing up traffic for hours. All lanes were reopened by 4 a.m. and the traffic backup quickly dissipated.

Austin police say the wreck happened around 12:30 a.m Wednesday near Manor Road when a car crashed into the back corner of a tractor trailer.

Police believe the driver of a gray Toyota Avalon got onto the interstate at a high speed but was unaware that traffic was at a standstill due to an earlier wreck. He came up quickly on an 18-wheeler and tried to change lanes to avoid it, but there was already a car there. The Toyota swerved back to its original lane and collided with the 18-wheeler.

Austin-Travis County EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. They say he appeared to be in his 30s.

No charges are expected to be filed against any of the other drivers.