AUSTIN (KXAN) — South Congress Books will relocate in 2023 to a new location, the business announced in a Facebook post on New Year’s Eve.

The bookstore, located at 1608 S. Congress Ave., opened back in summer 2011. Its last day operating off South Congress is Jan. 8, with a planned reopening at 3703 Kerbey Lane in March. The new location will be across the road from the original Kerbey Lane Cafe.

South Congress Books will relocate from its location along the Austin strip to an Old Austin neighborhood this spring. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

In a separate Facebook post, the store’s heads attributed the move to the rising rental costs along South Congress.

“It may not surprise many of you to learn that we have been priced out of South Congress, so we are moving in January,” the post read in part. “Why the short notice? We have been negotiating down to the wire and just signed a new lease last week.”

The shop will operate a small outpost at Uncommon Objects in the meantime before it officially reopens along Kerbey Lane, the post added.

“Our new location is a vintage bungalow on Kerbey Lane, directly across from the original iconic cafe. It’s cozy, charming, and even has a yard,” the post continued. “Stay tuned for future events at 3703 Kerbey Lane.”

From Jan. 2 through Jan. 8, the store shared it will also take 20% off merchandise because of the impending move.