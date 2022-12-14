AUSTIN (KXAN)— It’s just time. That’s the short answer if you ask Anna Barr, the owner of Anna’s Toy Depot, why she’s closing it down after more than 20 years in business.

Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened her first toy shop on South Lamar across from Matt’s El Rancho in the early 2000s.

With commercial rent prices rising, coupled with intense struggles during the pandemic, Barr decided to relocate her shop to the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center farther south on South Lamar Boulevard.

Barr said this new location is her favorite. But she knew when she signed the lease, the center where her new toy shop would call home was in the process of being redeveloped by the city. According to Barr, this understanding helped her ease into retirement after enduring and thriving as a toy shop owner for more than two decades.

Barr said the decision to close down the shop was emotional, but she’s ready.

After long-term commercial leases and increases after each year, she told reporter Jala Washington it’s time to do something different.

Barr doesn’t blame Austin’s growth or the economy, though she does admit it contributed to her decision to retire. Still, Barr loves her hometown and is excited about its strides as a community.

To celebrate the business’ success — and as a goodbye to the Austin community — Anna’s toy shop has marked everything to 50% off.

This story will be updated by reporter Jala Washington.