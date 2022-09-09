AUSTIN (KXAN) — A south Austin high school is increasing police presence on campus Friday after a threat was reported on social media Thursday.

A letter from Travis Early College High School Principal Erick Posadas to parents and staff on Friday morning explained a student had “posted a threat to social media that included racist language.”

Other students saw the post and alerted campus administration, the letter said.

Austin Independent School District Police looked into the post and determined there was no threat to the school, but out of an abundance of caution, it will increase officer presence on and near campus Friday, the principal’s letter said.

There will also be counselors available for staff and students who may need extra support.

Posadas wrote in the letter, “Austin ISD stands against all threats, racism and hate in any form.”

The school encouraged students to continue reporting threats they hear about or see online to a trusted adult, so an investigation can be done right away.

Travis Early College High School is located near Interstate 35 and East Oltorf Street close to St. Edward’s University.