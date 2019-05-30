South Austin resident reminds drivers about crosswalk safety
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Crashes involving pedestrians in Austin tend to go down during the summer months, but city data shows the summer crashes, while low numbers, tend to be more severe.
"I want to enjoy my summer here not have to risk playing Frogger with the cars," Kyle Keleher said.
Keleher contacted KXAN through a ReportIt email to share his safety concerns about a crosswalk in south Austin at the corner of Salt Springs and Tara drives, down the road from the busy William Cannon Drive.
"This is important to me because I've been hit," He said. "I've been hit a couple of times."
Three times to be exact. Twice as a teenager and then once more when he was in his mid-twenties when he was crossing with his best friend, Rude Boy.
"I picked my dog up, so he wouldn't get hit and I took the brunt of it and I ended up going almost through the windshield," he said.
Nowadays, he knows better and remains vigilant.
"I scan hard," he said as his head quickly turned left to right. "I call it hawking, I'm always hawking."
He's asking drivers now to do the same and start paying attention.
"They probably don't know it's a law that we have the right-of-way," Keleher said he not only worries about his personal safety but keeps his neighbors in mind.
"This is a family neighborhood," he said. "This isn't like downtown where there are businesses. This is a neighborhood."
He hopes drivers stay alert and focus.
"It's just a little neighborhood, a little intersection but you know this little intersection could have so much tragedy on it that you could ruin a whole family forever," Keleher said.
Pedestrian Right-of-Way
Under state law, drivers are required to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian crossing a road in a crosswalk if:
- No traffic control signal is in place or in operation; and
- The pedestrian is:
- On the half of the road in which the car is traveling; or
- Approaching so closely from the opposite half of the road as to be in danger.
Keep in mind, pedestrians may not suddenly leave a curb or any other place of safety and walk into a crosswalk in the path of a driver so close that it is impossible for the driver to yield.
An Austin Police vehicular homicide detective said while in many instances pedestrians will have the "right-of-way" it's better to assume a driver is not going to stop and be safe.
Beerland workers strike; claim they haven't been paid since March
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Employees at a popular music venue are on strike, saying they haven't been paid for months.
The owner of Beerland on Red River Street in downtown Austin announced yesterday that new management will take over.
