AUSTIN (KXAN) — A south Austin panadería embraces an annual Mexican tradition to celebrate the end of the Christmas holiday with ‘Dia de los Reyes Magos,” or ‘The Feast of the Epiphany,’ by baking Rosca de Reyes cake.

Mi Tradicion Panadería’s Daniel Guevara said most of the customers are Hispanic. However, he said the Rosca cake is becoming more popular, and more people from the community embrace the Mexican tradition.

Rosca de Reyes cake is a Mexican tradition at this south Austin business/ Frank Martinez KXAN Rosca de Reyes cake is a Mexican tradition at this south Austin business/ Frank Martinez KXAN Rosca de Reyes cake is a Mexican tradition at this south Austin business/ Frank Martinez KXAN

The panadería said it has been baking the Rosca cake for 15 years.

The Rosca cake’s different colors, candies, and even the shape, all represent different aspects and qualities of faith.

Remember, for anyone who takes a bite of the cake, if you happen to get the little baby statue, signifying the baby Jesus, you’re expected to host a party on Candelaria Day, February 2.