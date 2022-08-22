AUSTIN (KXAN) — Neighbors in south Austin were worried about a water leak that was gushing for more than 24 hours.

The leak was at 3203 Harpers Ferry Ln., just south of the Stephenson Nature Preserve near William Cannon Drive and Brodie Lane.

“We’re starting to get concerned about property damage. My husband built a channel to try and direct the water away from our yard and our garage and our driveway, but my entire yard is saturated, and I can’t get anyone from the city to come out and deal with it. It’s very frustrating,” said homeowner Sarah Koslosky.

An Austin Water spokesperson told KXAN crews worked to repair several large volume water breaks in the area Sunday. They said the issue on Harpers Ferry Lane, which they called a smaller leak, was fixed Sunday afternoon. It’s not yet known the cause of the rupture or how many gallons leaked.

The leak was reported on Saturday morning. Austin Water said it’s normal for crews to respond to multiple calls around town.