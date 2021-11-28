South Austin mural unveiled to support, empower domestic abuse victims

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Advocacy Project along with the Ascension Leadership Academy unveiled its mural Sunday to recognize survivors of domestic abuse.

The south Austin mural, created by local muralist Dan Terry, illustrates the help and hope survivors can experience after they are free from abuse. The groups say local businesses and residents donated tools, paint, time, food, and water to create the mural.

“Once they have help the people that are escaping the abuse, they create a world of hope, joy, new freedom and a new life,” Terry said about the mural’s message.

You can find the mural at The Yard at 440 Elmo Street.